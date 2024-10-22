Metal Slug Tactics Game's Trailer Reveals November 5 Release Following Delays

Trailer reveals Ikari Warriors Clark, Ralf, Leona

Dotemu announced on Tuesday that the Metal Slug Tactics game will launch for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on November 5, following several delays. The company streamed a release date trailer, which also reveals Clark, Ralf, and Leona from the Ikari Warriors and King of Fighters series.

The game was previously slated to debut in 2022, before being delayed to 2023 and then 2024.

Dotemu describes the story:

Donald Morden is back! After a long time being hidden in a country opposed to the World Government, he patiently staged a coup d'etat and is finally ready to take revenge upon the World with the army he gathered throughout the years. The Peregrine Falcons will have to do everything in their power to make it through the enemy lines and take down Morden before we get further into the war!

The game will be a grid-based tactical adaptation of the run-and-gun series. The game will feature returning characters Marco, Eri, Fio, and Tarma, as well as the SVX-15D Slugnoid mech.

