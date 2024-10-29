Fate/Grand Order -Epic of Remnant- Manga to End in 3 Chapters; Fate/Grand Order - mortalis:stella Manga Goes on Hiatus

manga goes on hiatus for upcoming 5th volume in January

Image via Amazon Japan © TYPE-MOON, Aoi Ohmori, Ichijinsha

The December issue of'smagazine revealed on Monday that's(Fate/Grand Order -Epic of Remnant- Subspecies Singularity IV: Taboo Advent Salem: Salem of Heresy) manga will end in three chapters.

In addition, the December issue of Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Zero-Sum magazine announced on Monday that Shiramine 's Fate/Grand Order -mortalis:stella- manga will go on hiatus for a while for the author to work on its upcoming fifth compiled book volume, which will ship in Japan in January.

Ohmori launched the Fate/Grand Order -Epic of Remnant- Ashu Tokuiten IV Kinki Kōrin Teien Salem: Itan Naru Salem manga based on the fourth part of the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game's "Epic of Remnant" story, "Ashu Tokuiten IV Kinki Kōrin Teien Salem: Itan Naru Salem" (Subspecies Singularity IV: Taboo Advent Salem: Salem of Heresy), in Monthly Comic Rex in January 2019. Ichijinsha published the manga's seventh volume on February 27.

The manga started its final arc in March.

The event originally debuted in the Japanese version of the game in November 2017.



Image via Amazon Japan © TYPE-MOON, Shiramine, Ichijinsha

launched themanga inin July 2017.published the manga's fourth volume in December 2022.

Kodansha USA Publishing publishes the manga in English, and released the third volume in July 2022. Kodansha USA describes the story:

The year is 2016, and glitches found in humanity's past threaten the sustainability of its future. The Chaldea Security Organization—tasked with preserving human history for as long and as strongly as possible—has developed a new method of time travel to repair these events, stabilizing humanity's future. But when an unknown threat pushes mankind to the brink of extinction, young recruits Mash Kyrielight and Ritsuka Fujimaru find themselves at the helm of the rescue mission: Obtain the Holy Grail in a face off against fate itself…

Aniplex released the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game in Japan in summer 2015. The game received an English release in the United States and Canada in June 2017.

The game has inspired an arcade game, several anime adaptations, manga adaptations and spinoffs, stage plays, and more.