Doraemon TV Anime Gets 1st New Opening Sequence in 5 Years

TV Asahi revealed on Friday that the Doraemon anime will have a special opening sequence starting on November 9 to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the Doraemon film series in 2025.

The new opening sequence will feature famous scenes from various films in the franchise. The song will be Mao's "Yume wo Kanaete Doraemon" song, which was the third opening song for the currently airing TV series. The new opening will have several different versions.

The current opening sequence for the TV anime franchise debuted five years ago in October 2019. Gen Hoshino performs the song. The episode on November 2 will be the last episode to feature Hoshino's opening theme. The start of that opening theme coincided with Doraemon and Crayon Shin-chan moving to their current "Anime Time" programming block on Saturdays. Before that, Doraemon had been airing on Friday evenings for 38 years since October 1981, shortly after premiering in a different timeslot in April 1979.

The official X/ Twitter account for the Doraemon franchise posted a picture on Friday thanking Hoshino for his song. The below image features Doraemon saying "It's a good song."

The manga creator duo Fujiko Fujio debuted their famous Doraemon robot cat manga in 1969. The manga inspired three television anime series that have collectively lasted over four decades, television specials, and yearly anime films. The third series debuted in April 2005 with a new main voice cast.

Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Esekai Monogatari (The Tale of Nobita's Picture World), the 44th film in the franchise, is slated to open in Japan on March 7, 2025.

Sources: TV Asahi, Anime Hack