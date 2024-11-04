Anime Industry Veteran Jan Scott-Frazier Launches GoFundMe Crowdfunding Campaign to Help Cover Assisted Living Costs Following Robbery

Frazier was 1st foreigner to work in production department of Japanese animation studio

Image via GoFundMe

Anime industry veteranlaunched a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign last week to help her pay for her assisted living costs, following an incident when someone stole her remaining cash. The robbery put her US$6,000 in debt. Her rent is US$4,000. At the same time, she has also entered intensive care due to her health, and she is stuck in the hospital for a month. She added that she thinks she will be sent to rehab after getting out.

As of press time, the campaign has raised US$1,925 of its US$6,000 goal.

Frazier previously launched a GoFundMe campaign in August to help her move into assisted living, as she requires round-the-clock nursing and staff support. She had been in the hospital for the entire summer. As she could no longer live in her townhome, she had to move into assisted living and needed help moving in, getting a truck and movers, and setting herself up to live alone.

The campaign raised US$15,003 of its US$12,000 goal. She posted an update stating, "Wow! A huge thank you to everyone who has donated so far. You're making my life possible."

Voice actress Amanda Winn Lee ( Neon Genesis Evangelion 's Rei, Persona 4 's Yukiko) previously launched a crowdfunding campaign in January 2022 on behalf of Frazier. On the GoFundMe page, Winn Lee wrote that Frazier has been experiencing medical problems, noting that she was ejected from the kidney donor list. Because of this, she was depending on her oxygen concentrator and needed the money to fix or replace it. She was also the caretaker for her elderly mother and needed help dealing with other miscellaneous expenses. "Please help someone who has helped so many," Winn Lee wrote.

The campaign raised US$14,130 of its US$10,000 goal. Frazier later posted an update to thank donors and announce that she had purchased the new oxygen concentrator.

Frazier has worked in the anime industry in Japan for 13 years in a number of different positions, including as a producer. She joined Artland 's production department in 1989, making her the first foreigner to work in the production department of a Japanese animation studio. In 1992, she founded her own full production company, TAO Corporation Ltd., in Bangkok, Thailand. In 1994, she co-founded GENESIS Digital Publishing Company with Izumi Matsumoto ( Kimagure Orange Road ) where they created Comic ON , the first digital manga.

She became the president of Production I.G. USA in 1995 and worked as a producer and technical director on the Japanese side. She was technical director of the animation for the Grandstream Saga, Madou Monogatari , and Kyoushin Senki games as well as working on the Panzer Dragoon OAV . As a freelance director, Frazier directed episodes of Susie-chan & Marvy and worked on the development of original TV series projects. After returning to the United States, she founded the non-profit voice actor project Voices For.

Source: GoFundMe