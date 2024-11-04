Kana Hanazawa Plays Cream Bun Baby in 'Pan no Akachan' Short

Japanese company CHOCOLATE Inc. , (live-action film Mondays/See You “This” Week! , Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 's Total Concentration exhibition, production and publicity for Dark Gathering anime) revealed last Friday that it will debut a new short anime film titled "Pan no Aka-chan" ("Babies of Bread") on YouTube and the anime's official X (formerly Twitter ) account in December, with Kana Hanazawa playing the role of Cream Bun Baby 1. CHOCOLATE Inc. also unveiled the below teaser trailer.

Haruka Ichikawa is directing the anime as their directorial debut. R!k! is credited for character design. Kanta Mochida is the CG director, and is also serving as CG animator alongside Makoto Kubota and Daiki Yamada . Takao Ogi is composing the anime's music. Fuko Noda and Sui Kurakami are the animation producers.

The anime is set in a bakery in the middle of the city, and will center on "baby bread" characters, including Cream Bun, Baguette, Donut, and Croissant as they attempt to thwart a burglar.

CHOCOLATE Inc. is also producing the KILLTUBE anime film, with a planned release for spring 2026.