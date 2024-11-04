Taiyoh Tosho Launches New Free Manga Site 'Shiori'

Image via Shiori's X/Twitter account © 2024 Taiyohgroup

launched a new free web manga site named "Shiori" last Friday, November 1.

The site's editorial department is comprised of editors who have worked on various genres, reflecting the site's goal of fostering "interesting" works, without being confined to a specific genre or framework.

The site's first manga, launching alongside the site, include: Hana Ikuta 's Ryū to Ryū no Kekkon (A Marriage of Dragons); Sagan Sagan 's Handkerchief Motte, Time Machine Motte, Last Scene Damatte (Have Your Handkerchief and Time Machine Ready, Be Quiet at the Last Scene); Mayu Takayama 's Soshite, Otome wa Hana Hiraku (And So the Maiden's Flower Blooms); Nemuru Makuragi's Gokusai Rhapsody (Vivid Color Rhapsody); and mememe's Rock n' Roll .

SuBLime previously published Sagan Sagan 's Old-Fashioned Cupcake manga ( Taiyoh Tosho also published the manga in Japan). JManga previously published Takayama's Love Spice manga.

Sources: Comic Natalie, Shiori