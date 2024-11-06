Misaki Sako's Kinshiro no Tsuma Desu ga Manga Ends

Image via Misaki Sako's X/Twitter account © Misaki Sako, Atsushi Kagurazaka, Akita Shoten

The December issue of'smagazine published the final chapter of's(I am Kinshiro's Wife) manga, the adaptation of's novel of the same title, on Wednesday.

Sako launched the manga in Monthly Shōnen Champion in March 2022. Akita Shoten published the manga's first compiled book volume in October 2022. The manga's fifth and final volume will ship on January 8.

The detective story set during the Edo period centers on Kei, a sheltered daughter of a powerful samurai, who is suddenly ordered by her father to marry a former samurai and now a playboy named Toyama Kinshiro. As they live together, Kei sees how Kinshiro is loved and relied on by the townspeople. Then, a murder occurs in the neighborhood and Kinshiro's friend is suspected of the crime.

Kagurazaka launched the original novel with its first volume in August 2019. Shodensha published the novel's third volume in June 2021.

Sako launched the ongoing manga adaptation of Supiko Shinonome 's Rikan Kōkoku Hikikomori Zuichō Hiden: Hibi Kōkyū o Nukedashi, Yūnō Kanri Yattemasu. (The Legend of the Reclusive Princess of the Rikan Empire: She Sneaks Out of the Palace Every Day and Works as a Competent Civil Servant.) light novel series on Akita Shoten 's Manga Cross website in November 2022. The manga's second volume shipped on October 14.

Sako is also credited as one of the original character designers for the Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru anime.

