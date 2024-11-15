IRIAM VTuber Livestreaming App Launches in U.S.

App launched in Japan in 2018

Developer DeNA announced on Friday it has launched a beta version the VTuber-focused live-streaming app IRIAM in the U.S. for iOS and Android devices.

image courtesy of DeNA

The app includes key features such as the ability for fans to reward streamers with "star" currency and virtual gifts, "almost zero-latency," and special in-app events. The app is also optimized for streaming on mobile devices.

Image courtesy of DeNA

Nearly 80 founding streamers will debut with the launch of the U.S. app, with more talent to be added with time. Only founding streamers will be able to use Live2D to stream during the beta period. IRIAM's official website lists all the founding streamers.

The Sensor Tower APAC Awards honored IRIAM with Japan's Best Virtual Live Streaming App award in 2022.

The app originally launched in Japan in 2018 and has reached 3.9 million downloads.

DeNA , the company involved with the Pokémon TCG Pocket and Mario Kart Tour mobile games, is the developer for the app.



Source: E-mail correspondence