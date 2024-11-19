Manga Up! Global Adds The Elf and the Hunter's Item Atelier Manga in English

Image courtesy of Manga UP! Global © Umetarō Aoi/Square Enix

The Elf and the Hunter's Item Atelier

Elf to Shuryōshi no Item Kōbō

'sservice added's) manga in English on Wednesday.

The company describes the story:

An elven craftsman Magritte runs an atelier in the forest with Yura, a beloved human hunter in her exclusive employ. Though their lifespans and races differ, they live and work together, taking on commissions and crafting curious items one after another. Step into the everyday life woven by this unlikely pair in their little atelier.

Aoi launched the manga in Square Enix 's Shonen Gangan magazine in March 2018. The fifth and final compiled volume of the manga shipped in May 2021.

Aoi debuted the The Cynical Knight and Gentle Princess: Building Fairy Homes and a Life Together ( Hinekure Kishi to Fuwafuwa Hime-sama: Kojō-gurashi to Chiisana Ouchi ) manga in Square Enix 's Shonen Gangan magazine in November 2023. Square Enix published the manga's second compiled volume on November 12. Manga UP! Global added the manga in English on November 8.

Source: Email correspondence