Zokugun: Hijikata Toshizō Manga to End in 12th Volume

The eleventh compiled book volume of's) manga revealed on November 21 that the manga will end in its 12th volume in early summer 2025.

The manga centers on the famous Japanese historical figure Hijikata Toshizō, as well as Ichimura Tetsunosuke, both members of the Shinsengumi paramilitary force. The story begins in 1868, both the first year of the new Meiji era, and the year before Hijikata's death during the Battle of Hakodate in 1869. Toshizō was a vice commander of the Shinsengumi, a force loyal to the shogunate in the conflict between emperor and shogun that would eventually lead to the Shinsengumi's destruction, the shogunate's fall, and the restoration of the Meiji emperor.

Akana launched the manga in Kodansha 's Evening magazine in December 2019.

Akana previously drew the Yugo manga series, with Shinji Makari writing the manga. The original Yugo manga ran in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine from 1994 to 2004 and moved to Evening under the title Yugo the Negotiator in 2004. Kodansha has published a total of 41 compiled book volumes for the series. Makari and Akana ended the Yugo Final sequel manga in November 2015. The Yugo the Negotiator television anime series premiered in Japan in 2004, and ADV Films released it on DVD in North America.