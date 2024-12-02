Crocodile Baron Manga Creator Takuya Okada Announces New Series

Dōkutsu Ningen will debut on December 6

This year's 12/13 issue (or the 2,929th issue) of Nihonbungeisha 's Weekly Manga Goraku magazine revealed on Friday that Crocodile Baron manga creator Takuya Okada will launch a new series Dōkutsu Ningen ( The Cave Man ) in the magazine in the next issue on December 6.

The story follows a young man Hajime who returns to his hometown and meets up with an old friend. While catching up, the two somehow find themselves in front of the local legend: The Man-Eating Cave.

Okada launched the Crocodile Baron manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine as an irregular serialization in 2016. The manga switched to being published regularly in every other issue in mid-2017, and ended in May 2018. Kodansha published the manga's third and final compiled volume in May 2018. Kodansha USA Publishing has released the series in English.

The "gourmet comedy" manga centers on a gentleman crocodile and a foul-mouthed rabbit who are best friends. The two try various foods at restaurants and spend fun days together. While the crocodile, who is a novelist, is normally a gentleman, sometimes he loses control and goes wild.

