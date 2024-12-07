Code Geass Franchise Teases Several 'New Works in Production'

Also: 13 existing films to play again in theaters in Japan

The " Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion & Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture Special Birthday Screening" event teased on Saturday that the Code Geass franchise has several "new works in production."

The event also announced that the 13 existing films in the franchise will have screenings in sequential order in Japan. The Code Geass : Lost Stories social game for iOS and Android devices as well as PCs has a "Rozé of the Recapture" arc in the works.

The originaltelevision series premiered in 2006, followed by a sequel series in 2008. The series has inspired various manga and original video anime, including the five-partspinoff, which played in limited theatrical screenings from 2012 to 2016 before its home video release.

The first film in the series' compilation recap trilogy, Code Geass - Hangyaku no Lelouch - Kōdō (lit.: The Awakening Path, official English subtitle: Initiation), opened in Japan in October 2017. The second film, Code Geass - Hangyaku no Lelouch - Handō (lit.: The Rebellion Path, official English subtitle: Transgression), opened in Japan in February 2018. The third film, Code Geass - Hangyaku no Lelouch - Ōdō (lit.: The Imperial Path, official English subtitle: Glorification), opened in May 2018. Funimation released the trilogy on Blu-ray Disc.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection opened in February 2019 in 120 theaters in Japan. Funimation screened the film in North America in May 2019. Producer Kōjirō Taniguchi said in April 2019 that the film is "phase 1" of a 10-year plan for new content in the Code Geass franchise .

Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture played in four parts in theaters in Japan from May 10 to August 2. It also streamed on Disney+ as 12 weekly episodes.

