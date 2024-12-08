×
News
Light Shop, Live-Action Thriller Series Based on Webtoon, is Streaming Now on Hulu

posted on by Wonhee Cho
Thriller about where living, dead meet stars Ji-hoon Ju, Bo-young Park

Image via Light Shop's official wesite
© Disney+

Hulu began streaming the first four episodes of the new thriller series Light Shop on December 3. The live-action adaptation of the webtoon of the same name stars Ji-hoon Ju as Won-young, the owner of a shop where the living and the dead intersect, and Bo-young Park as Young-ji, an ICU nurse dedicated to patient recovery.

The series also features:

  • Sul-hyun Kim as Ji-young
  • Sung-woo Bae as the detective
  • Tae-goo Uhm as Hyun-min
  • Jung-eun Lee as You-hee
  • Min-Ha Kim as Sung-aae
  • Hyuk-gwon Park as Seung-won
  • Dae-myung Kim as Sang-hoon
  • Eun-soo Shin as Hyun-joo

Kangfull, the creator of the webtoons Moving and Light Shop, wrote the screenplay for the series. The original Light Shop webtoon was serialized in 2011. Kangfull's works often share connections, leading to speculation that Moving, which is confirmed for a second season of the live-action series, and Light Shop exist within the same universe.

Light Shop and Moving are available for streaming on Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney+ in other regions.

Sources: Light Shop Official Website

