Sega of America Announces Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Game's 2025 Release in N. America, Europe

Sega of America revealed in an announcement trailer on Monday that the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles 2 game, the sequel to the 2021 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles game, will also be released in North America and Europe for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam , and Nintendo Switch in 2025.

The sequel game's story mode will continue from the first game, and will include the Entertainment District Arc, Swordsmith Village Arc, and Hashira Training Arc. The VS mode will feature over 40 playable characters, including Muichirō Tokitō and Mitsuri Kanroji.

Cyber Connect 2 is developing the game, and Aniplex is again releasing the game.

Aniplex will have a playable demo at its booth during the Jump Festa '25 event on December 21-22. Playable characters of the demo will include Muichirō Tokitō and Mitsuri Kanroji.

All characters from the first game will also return in the base roster, including the demons that were added in the free post-launch updates and the Entertainment District Arc characters that were originally part of the first game's paid DLC. The nine Hashira will also be available in the new game as playable characters.

The first) game shipped in Japan and released in English in Asia in October 2021. The game then launched a day later in North America and Europe for5,4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via. The game's Switch version launched in Japan on June 9, 2022, followed by the English release on June 10. The game has exceeded 4 million units shipped or released worldwide. (According to, this is "cumulative physical game shipments and digital copies sold.")

Sega Asia describes the first game:

Become the Demon Slayer , Tanjiro Kamado, to fight off the demons threatening humanity in order to turn his sister Nezuko, who has become a demon, back into a human, as well as to avenge the death of his family by hunting down the demon who killed them.

The game had four free updates, with the fourth update adding Group Battles, which allows up to eight people to join a room and play matches against each other. The game also added paid DLC contents in five separate releases in 2022.

