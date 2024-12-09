'SWEETS MATE' Original Short Anime Premieres on December 10, Reveals Cast

A new official X (formerly Twitter ) opened on Tuesday to announce the original short anime "SWEETS MATE," which will premiere on Chocolate Animation's YouTube channel on Tuesday.

Mo Chugakusei plays Puru.

Image via Comic Natalie

Fairouz Ai plays Cherry.

Image via Comic Natalie

Kenta Miyake plays Dots.

Image via Comic Natalie

Maaya Uchida plays Mini Donuts.

Image via Comic Natalie

The series is a 3D CG-animated title following Annie, a girl with a sweet tooth. Every day at 3:00 p.m., the snacks undergo a battle royale where the winner is chosen as Annie's snack for the day.

Takashi Tominaga serves as the director, scriptwriter, and character designer. Mametarou is the CG director and 3D artist.

