'SWEETS MATE' Original Short Anime Premieres on December 10, Reveals Cast
posted on by Anita Tai
Mo Chugakusei, Fairouz Ai, Kenta Miyake, Maaya Uchida star
A new official X (formerly Twitter) opened on Tuesday to announce the original short anime "SWEETS MATE," which will premiere on Chocolate Animation's YouTube channel on Tuesday.
The series is a 3D CG-animated title following Annie, a girl with a sweet tooth. Every day at 3:00 p.m., the snacks undergo a battle royale where the winner is chosen as Annie's snack for the day.
Takashi Tominaga serves as the director, scriptwriter, and character designer. Mametarou is the CG director and 3D artist.
