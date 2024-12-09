×
'SWEETS MATE' Original Short Anime Premieres on December 10, Reveals Cast

posted on by Anita Tai
Mo Chugakusei, Fairouz Ai, Kenta Miyake, Maaya Uchida star

A new official X (formerly Twitter) opened on Tuesday to announce the original short anime "SWEETS MATE," which will premiere on Chocolate Animation's YouTube channel on Tuesday.

gew84embgaagi1r
Image via SWEETS MATE's X/Twitter
Mo Chugakusei plays Puru.

sweets-mate1
Image via Comic Natalie
Fairouz Ai plays Cherry.

sweets-mate2
Image via Comic Natalie
Kenta Miyake plays Dots.

sweets-mate3
Image via Comic Natalie
Maaya Uchida plays Mini Donuts.

sweets-mate4
Image via Comic Natalie

The series is a 3D CG-animated title following Annie, a girl with a sweet tooth. Every day at 3:00 p.m., the snacks undergo a battle royale where the winner is chosen as Annie's snack for the day.

Takashi Tominaga serves as the director, scriptwriter, and character designer. Mametarou is the CG director and 3D artist.

Sources: SWEETS MATE's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie

