Magilumiere Co. Ltd. Anime Casts Yurina Amami

Amami plays Akane Makino starting on episode 11 on Friday

The official website for the anime of Sekka Iwata and Yū Aoki 's Magilumiere Co. Ltd. manga announced on Tuesday that Yurina Amami will join the anime's cast as Akane Makino, a hardworking magical girl employee of the mid-sized company APDA Co., Ltd.. She gets on-the-job training at Magilumiere Co. Ltd., under the supervision of Kana. The character will appear in the anime's 11th episode on Friday.

The anime premiered in Japan on October 4 at 11:00 p.m. JST on's "Friday Anime Night" block. streams the anime globally.

The anime stars:

Moe 's Masahiro Hiraoka (CG director on second One-Punch Man TV anime, Planet With ) is directing the anime at Moe and J.C. Staff , and Shingo Nagai ( Girly Air Force , Uma Musume Pretty Derby Season 3 ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Hidehiro Asama is designing the characters. Makoto Miyazaki ( One-Punch Man , Spy×Family ) is composing the music, and Masafumi Mima is in charge of sound production. Mafumafu performs the opening theme song "Order Made" (or "Made to Order").

Viz Media and MANGA Plus release the manga in English, and MANGA Plus describes the magical girl workplace story:

“Magical Girl”? A profession that undertakes the work of exterminating a kind of natural disaster called “Kaii.” Kana Sakuragi, a female college student who struggles with job hunting, is picked up by a magical girl startup company and…?! Magical Girl work-life starts now!

Writer Iwata and artist Aoki launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in October 2021, and Shueisha will publish the 15th compiled book volume on January 4. Viz Media will physically release the manga's fifth volume on December 17.