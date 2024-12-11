Fairy Cat Artist Hisa Takano Announces New Manga

Taylor no Yūtsu debuts on January 10

Image courtesy of Seven Seas

Taylor no Yūtsu

The first 2025 issue of'smagazine revealed on Monday that(pictured right) artistwill launch a new manga series(Taylor's Melancholy) in the third issue on January 10.

The series is a British buddy suspense series revolving around vampires operating in the shadows of the foggy city.

Takano launched the Fairy Cat series in Shinchosha 's Comic Bunch magazine in the November 2022 issue in September 2022. Shinchosha shipped the second and final compiled book volume on August 7.

Seven Seas publishes the series in English and describes the story:

A minuscule cat appears one rainy day, perched on Kanade's chair. But the moment he spots the tiny ball of fluff, it vanishes! Kanade knows fairy cats are a rare sight to behold, hiding out of reach in nooks and crannies—but now that he's seen one, he is determined to win its affection. Can Kanade coax the Fairy Cat out and befriend it?

Seven Seas will ship the first volume in May 2025 with large-trim editions available, along with digital ebooks.