Shadow of the Colossus, Ico's Fumito Ueda Teases New Game
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Ueda's gen Design studio develops as-yet untitled game
Game creator Fumito Ueda's gen Design game studio unveiled a new as-yet untitled game in development during The Game Awards on Thursday.
The video appears to have the development codename "Project: Robot" for the game. The game teaser also has the logo for Epic Games.
Fumito Ueda is best known for leading Team Ico, where he developed iconic games Ico, Shadow of the Colossus, and The Last Guardian.