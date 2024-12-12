Shadow of the Colossus, Ico's Fumito Ueda Teases New Game

Ueda's gen Design studio develops as-yet untitled game

Game creator Fumito Ueda 's gen Design game studio unveiled a new as-yet untitled game in development during The Game Awards on Thursday.

The video appears to have the development codename "Project: Robot" for the game. The game teaser also has the logo for Epic Games .

Fumito Ueda is best known for leading Team Ico, where he developed iconic games Ico , Shadow of the Colossus , and The Last Guardian .