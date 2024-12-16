News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, December 2-8
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Super Mario Party Jamboree stays at #1
Japan's Game Ranking: December 2-8
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Nintendo
|October 17
|73,087
|605,726
|2
|NSw
|Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
|Square Enix
|November 14
|58,741
|801,659
|3
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|18,924
|6,096,622
|4
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|12,641
|3,703,555
|5
|NSw
|Mario & Luigi: Brothership
|Nintendo
|November 7
|11,341
|111,250
|6
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|11,072
|7,979,244
|7
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
|Nintendo
|September 26
|10,750
|323,504
|8
|NSw
|Honehone Saurus X Chōgattai! Build & Battle
|Nippon Columbia
|December 5
|10,393
|10,393
|9
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|9,248
|5,636,573
|10
|NSw
|Fantasian Neo Dimension
|Square Enix
|December 5
|9,078
|9,078
|11
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|7,846
|1,478,416
|12
|NSw
|Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer
|Imagineer
|December 5
|7,474
|7,474
|13
|PS5
|Fantasian Neo Dimension
|Square Enix
|December 5
|6,524
|6,524
|14
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|6,500
|5,452,422
|15
|PS5
|Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
|Square Enix
|November 14
|6,371
|219,224
|16
|NSw
|Himitsu no AiPri Atsumete! Secret x Memories
|Nippon Columbia
|December 5
|6,370
|6,370
|17
|PS5
|Stellar Blade
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|April 26
|5,821
|132,647
|18
|NSw
|Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|September 22, 2022
|4,921
|372,946
|19
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|4,164
|3,664,814
|20
|PS5
|Astro Bot
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|September 6
|3,822
|47,392
Source: Famitsu