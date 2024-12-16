×
Japan's Video Game Rankings, December 2-8

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Super Mario Party Jamboree stays at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: December 2-8

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Super Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo October 17 73,087 605,726
2 NSw Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake Square Enix November 14 58,741 801,659
3 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 18,924 6,096,622
4 NSw Minecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 12,641 3,703,555
5 NSw Mario & Luigi: Brothership Nintendo November 7 11,341 111,250
6 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 11,072 7,979,244
7 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Nintendo September 26 10,750 323,504
8 NSw Honehone Saurus X Chōgattai! Build & Battle Nippon Columbia December 5 10,393 10,393
9 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 9,248 5,636,573
10 NSw Fantasian Neo Dimension Square Enix December 5 9,078 9,078
11 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 7,846 1,478,416
12 NSw Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer Imagineer December 5 7,474 7,474
13 PS5 Fantasian Neo Dimension Square Enix December 5 6,524 6,524
14 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 6,500 5,452,422
15 PS5 Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake Square Enix November 14 6,371 219,224
16 NSw Himitsu no AiPri Atsumete! Secret x Memories Nippon Columbia December 5 6,370 6,370
17 PS5 Stellar Blade Sony Interactive Entertainment April 26 5,821 132,647
18 NSw Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Bandai Namco Entertainment September 22, 2022 4,921 372,946
19 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 4,164 3,664,814
20 PS5 Astro Bot Sony Interactive Entertainment September 6 3,822 47,392

Source: Famitsu

