Publisher Shufu to Seikatsu Sha Launches New Manga Website Comic PASH! neo

New website to replace PASH UP! manga website

Publisher Shufu to Seikatsu Sha announced on December 13 that it will launch a new manga website called Comic PASH! neo on Tuesday at 12 noon JST. The new website will replace the current PASH UP! manga website. Chapters of all the manga series on PASH UP! will be published on the new website. The new website will also launch six new manga series starting on Tuesday.

Image via PR Times © SHUFU TO SEIKATSU SHA CO.,LTD.

The new website will launch new manga series on the following dates:

Image via PR Times © Mahiro Ohkita, Kaoru Shintani, Shufu to Seikatsu Sha

December 17

DRAKEN・CODE Wakeari no Ryū to Norowareta Hime (DRAKEN・CODE The Flawed Dragon and Cursed Princess, image right) by Mahiro Ohkita (art), Kaoru Shintani (story)

(DRAKEN・CODE The Flawed Dragon and Cursed Princess, image right) by Mahiro Ohkita (art), (story) Shiitagerare Ōjo ni Tensei Shimashita ga, Ryūjin no Kago o Motsu Saikyō Kishi-sama ni Aisarete Shiawase desu (I Was Reincarnated as an Oppressed Princess, But I Am Happy Because I Am Loved by the Strongest Knight Who Has the Protection of the Dragon God) by waze (art), Kei Misawa (story)

December 23

Senchi kara Kaettekita Takashi-kun. Futsū ni Kōkō Seikatsu o Okuritai (Takashi-kun Returns from the Battlefield. I Want to Live a Normal High School Life) by Sawa (art), Aki (story), Minori Chigusa (original character design)

(Takashi-kun Returns from the Battlefield. I Want to Live a Normal High School Life) by Sawa (art), Aki (story), (original character design) FPS Game no Coach wo Hikiuketara Irai-nushi ga Ninki VTuber no Bishōjo datta (When I Accepted a Job as a Coach for an FPS Game, the Client was a Beautiful and Popular VTuber) by Riki Mahiro (art), Skyfarm (story), Misumi (original character design)

The website will also launch Sei Awata's Kiri no Prizrak (The Fog's Ghost) manga on December 17, and Kurohachi, Mafuyu Moritsuki, and Ten's Isekai Ramen Yatai Elf no Shokutsū wa "Ramen" ga Tabetai ( Ramen stand in another world ) on December 27.

Source: PR Times