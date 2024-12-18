Kachō Hashimoto's Lucciola's Merchant Travelogue Manga Ends With 4th Volume

Hashimoto says that manga is ending due to "low sales"

Lucciola to Makyō no Shōkan-in

Manga creatorannounced on her X (formerly) account on December 13 that her) manga will end with its fourth compiled book volume due to low sales.

Kodansha 's K manga service publishes the manga in English, and it describes the series:

The Mystic Frontier is a region where humans and monsters coexist in the sense that they share the common principle of "survival of the fittest." In this land filled with strife, the young hero Lucciola Lunatria wields her silver claws in the hopes of delivering the land from monsters to usher in peace—at least, until she meets Bilqis Draco, a first-rate merchant of Mystic Frontier Trading Co.. Through their meeting, Lucciola learns that violence isn't the only solution to the answer she seeks, opening her eyes to a whole new world of possibilities in brokering an age of harmony to the frontier!

Hashimoto launched the manga in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app on June 4 earlier this year. Kodansha published the manga's second volume on November 8. The third volume is slated for January 8.

Hashimoto's Cagaster of an Insect Cage ( Mushikago no Cagaster ) manga ran on her website from 2005 to 2013, and Tokuma Shoten eventually published seven volumes of the manga from January to June 2016. (The first two volumes shipped simultaneously in the first month.) Ablaze published the series in English in six volumes from September 2020 until May 2021. Comikey and digital manga subscription service Azuki publishes the manga in English digitally.

The manga's anime film adaptation debuted worldwide on Netflix in February 2020. Sentai Filmworks released the film on Blu-ray Disc in 2021.