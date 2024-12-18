×
Mitsuchiyomaru, Yūki Satō's Jinrui-Shoku: Blight of Man Manga Ends on December 31

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Suspense manga launched in February 2023

Jinruishoku manga cover vol. 1
Image via Amazon Japan
© Mitsuchiyomaru, Yūki Satō
Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ manga website and app service published on Tuesday the 44th chapter of Mitsuchiyomaru and Yūki Satō's Jinrui-Shoku: Blight of Man manga, and revealed that the series will end in its next chapter on December 31.

Shueisha's MANGA Plus service publishes the manga in English and describes the story:

“You just die one day and turn into a mummy!” Mysterious mummified corpses that people have nicknamed “Mummily-sans” keep being found one after another, causing a lot of fuss. One day, a boy named Seita notices that his friend is acting strangely…?! Don't miss this thrilling suspense story about an invasion by the unknown!

The manga launched on Shonen Jump+ in February 2023. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume in June 2023, and the fourth volume on August 2.

Source: Shonen Jump+

