Mitsuchiyomaru, Yūki Satō's Jinrui-Shoku: Blight of Man Manga Ends on December 31

Suspense manga launched in February 2023

Image via Amazon Japan © Mitsuchiyomaru, Yūki Satō

'smanga website and app service published on Tuesday the 44th chapter ofand'smanga, and revealed that the series will end in its next chapter on December 31.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service publishes the manga in English and describes the story:

“You just die one day and turn into a mummy!” Mysterious mummified corpses that people have nicknamed “Mummily-sans” keep being found one after another, causing a lot of fuss. One day, a boy named Seita notices that his friend is acting strangely…?! Don't miss this thrilling suspense story about an invasion by the unknown!

The manga launched on Shonen Jump+ in February 2023. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume in June 2023, and the fourth volume on August 2.



Source: Shonen Jump+