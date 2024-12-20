Koei Tecmo, Bandai Namco Reveal Kingdom Hadō Smartphone Game

Koei Tecmo Games and Bandai Namco Entertainment announced on Saturday that they are developing the Kingdom Hadō (Kingdom Military Rule) strategy simulation game for iOS and Android, based on of Yasuhisa Hara 's Kingdom manga .

The game is accepting applications for a closed beta test until January 2. The game's website lists that its release will be in Japanese only.

Hara's record-setting manga launched in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in 2006. The anime adaptation's fifth series premiered on the NHK General channel on January 6.

Kingdom : Taishogun no Kikan (Return of the General), the fourth live-action Kingdom film, opened in Japan on July 12.

Source: Kingdom Hadō game's website and X/Twitter account via Gematsu





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.