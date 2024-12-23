New Romance Fantasy Webtoon The Hidden Muse Launches on Manta

Story follows tutor who becomes nude model to save her sister

Manta has announced the launch of The Hidden Muse , a new romance-fantasy webtoon that debuted on December 20. This latest title from Manta Studios, known for popular series like Betrayal of Dignity and I've Become a True Villainess, adds to the platform's expanding library.

Based on Minato's novel of the same name, The Hidden Muse combines romance, mystery, and fantasy. The story follows Riv Roydes, a tutor who becomes a nude model to save her sister, only to have her identity revealed through a painting. Her connection with the enigmatic marquis Dimus Ditrion leads to a forbidden romance that could change their lives.

The Hidden Muse webtoon first debuted on RIDI in Korean on November 23.

The Hidden Muse launched on Manta with 20 episodes. As Manta Studios' final new romance-fantasy release of the year, it joins other fan favorites like Under the Oak Tree , solidifying Manta's position as a leading platform for romantasy content.

Source: Press release