Motel California Webtoon Adaptation of Upcoming K-Drama Launches

Series is another example of media mix of K-drama, webtoon

Image via kakaoent.com © Kakao Entertianment

Kakao Entertainment announced on Friday that it launched the webtoon Home, Bitter Home: Motel California, which is set in the same world as new K-drama Motel California, scheduled to air soon.

Based on the web novel Home, Bitter Home, already serialized on Kakao Page, the new webtoon was adapted and produced by Studio Yosin. Motel California, also adapted from the same web novel, stars Se-young Lee as Kang-hee and In-woo Na as Yeon-su.

Home, Bitter Home: Motel California portrays the lives and romances of young adults in a small town built around a motel called Motel California. The storyline follows Kang-hee, who fled the town because she hated it, and Yeon-su, who has spent the last 12 years missing her. Their paths cross again in their hometown, igniting a journey of rekindled emotions.

The release of Home, Bitter Home: Motel California, coupled with the upcoming live-action Motel California series, marks another example of how popular web novels can be adapted and expanded across multiple formats. Kakao Entertainment previously teamed with production labels like Studio Wind Pictures and Bon Factory to adapt the Kakao Page novel The Number You Have Dialed… into a live-action series, and also released a tie-in “noble comic” (novel-based comic) of the same title.

Motel California will premiere on January 10, 2025 in Korea. The story centers around a woman born and raised in a rural motel, returning to her hometown after running away 12 years ago, and reconnecting with her first love.

Source: Kakao Entertainment