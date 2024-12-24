New Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt Anime's Teaser Unveils New & Returning Cast, More Staff

Kadokawa debuted a teaser promotional video for the New PANTY & STOCKING with GARTERBELT anime on Tuesday. The teaser announces the new and returning cast members.as well as more staff members.

The returning cast members for the new anime (and their messages to fans) are:

Arisa Ogasawara as Panty This is Arisa Ogasawara , the voice of Panty. I couldn't believe it when I first heard that " Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt " is coming back! I thought "Huh? No way! Is this a joke?!" But it's true! And to top it off, it's been 14 years... I'm super surprised! I'm really excited to meet the "bitches" again. Whether you've seen " Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt " before, never watched it, or watched it but couldn't quite understand it, I hope you're looking forward to it!

as Panty Mariya Ise as Stocking No way... Is the legendary anime " Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt "... coming back?!?! I'm definitely not the only one who has been eagerly waiting for a new series... It's going to come back even stronger and cause chaos in Daten City!! Please look forward to it!!

as Stocking Kōji Ishii as Garterbelt "Ah, so it's being renewed... I wonder who will act Garterbelt," I thought, and then it turned out to be me. I was honestly surprised to be taking on that physically demanding role after 14 years, and I realized that I'd have to push myself and get in shape to handle it. After all, as you all know, it's quite a serious role... So, I'm fully focused and deter to approach it with seriousness and dedication.

as Garterbelt Hiroyuki Yoshino as Brief Wow, are we really going to release this work into a world so full of restrictions...? To everyone who enjoyed the previous series, of course, and to those who are experiencing ” Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt ” for the first time with this new installment, I'd be so happy if you could enjoy this bold, no-holds-barred, unapologetic work—one that hides nothing and shies away from nothing!

as Brief Takashi Nakamura as Chuck When I first heard that ” New PANTY & STOCKING with GARTERBELT ” was in the works, I didn't believe it for about a month. Then, I was told I would be reprising my role as Chuck, and that's when I realized, "It's really happening!" and "I'll be able to take part in that crazy, wonderful project again!" With that realization, I spent many nights trembling with a mix of excitement and pressure. Every day, I quietly mutter “Chuck!” in casual conversations, trying not to let anyone notice, and whenever I'm alone, I immediately shout “Chuck!” and do my best to work hard on preparing for the role!

as Chuck Yuka Komatsu as Scanty After 14 years, in today's world of compliance hell, " Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt " with its lewdness and anarchy is coming back? I'm sure everyone who heard this thought the same thing. And I'm beyond thrilled to continue bringing to life the cute and sexy Scanty! Top-tier adults are seriously playing the fool. If you're going to be silly, you might as well go all out! Let's go wild together!!!

Akeno Watanabe will star in the new anime as Kneesocks, replacing Ayumi Fujimura from the 2010 series. Regarding her casting, Watanabe said:

It's been 14 years since the previous series, which was loved by so many, and now we have a new installment. As I'm joining from this new series, I'm really focused on making sure I'm in sync with the other voice actors. To those who have been eagerly waiting for the continuation, I will do my best.

Yūko Natsuyoshi will voice Fastener, replacing Miki Makiguchi . Natsuyoshi told fans:

" Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt " is back...! I never imagined I'd be able to participate as a voice actor . If I could go back and tell the younger me who used to draw and play around with pictures of my beloved "devil sisters", that one day she'd get to voice Fastener and be bossed around, I wonder what kind of face she'd make... I'm honestly so happy and looking forward to it!

The newly announced staff members are:

The new anime will have music by artists including returning musicians ☆ Taku Takahashi ( m-flo ) and Teddyloid , TAKU INOUE , 80KIDZ , KM , TAAR , MONJOE , Yackle , Mitsunori Ikeda , and Junji Chiba among others.Takahashi commented on the new anime:

I'm really happy to be able to participate again in such an experimental and bold work among the TRIGGER productions. Each episode has its own unique tone and I had a great time creating music in a variety of styles to match that. This time, we also worked on the production while having sessions with different track makers. Compared to the previous series, I was able to communicate even more closely with the TRIGGER staff, so I'd love for you to check out how the visuals and music synchronize this time!

Kadokawa describes the new anime's story:

In Daten City, a realm between heaven and hell, sinister spirits known as "Ghosts" prowl the streets, feeding on human desires and resentment. Yet, in the darkest moments, two figures emerge to obliterate these vengeful beings with a divine light beyond human understanding. Their names? Panty & Stocking! These fallen angel sisters have been tasked with purging the darkness engulfing the earth. But who are they, really? Are they truly messengers of God... or agents of the Devil?

The new anime will air and stream in 2025.

Hiroyuki Imaishi is returning to direct the anime at Trigger . Hiromi Wakabayashi is returning to write the script along with Imaishi. Wakabayashi is also serving as a concept planner. Atsushi Nishigori is continuing on as the original character designer. Shigeto Koyama , Sushio , and Masaru Sakamoto , who all previously worked on the original as animators or writers, are designing the characters. Koyama is also credited with art direction. Yoh Yoshinari is listed as a "special specialist." Geek Fleet is credited for the original draft.

Both Sushio and Mai Yoneyama are returning to work on the new project. Yoneyama worked as a key animator on the previous Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt anime, marking her debut as a key animator. Sushio will work on the new project as an animator. He had worked as an animation director and key animator on the original show. Studio Trigger had previously noted at Anime Expo in July 2023 that Sushio wanted to work as key animator on the new work, but Trigger did not officially confirm his work on the project at that time.

The original 13-episode anime aired in 2010. Funimation released the anime on home video in 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2019.

Imaishi directed the anime at GAINAX . Geek Fleet was in charge of series composition, and the music featured songs from Teddyloid , Booty Bronx , Taku Takahashi , and more. Atsushi Nishigori was in charge of the character design.



