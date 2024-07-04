New Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt Anime Slated for 2025

Staff talk video to be released later today

The staff for the new Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt project announced in a video message at the Kadokawa Industry Panel at Anime Expo on Thursday that the new anime will air and stream in 2025. The staff members joked in the message that this means they have to deliver, and mused about how many episodes they have to make and in how many months left until the new year. Studio Trigger will release the staff talk video later on Friday Japan time, and ANN will update this article once the video is available.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © TRIGGER, Hiroyuki Imaishi/NPSG Production Committee

Hiroyuki Imaishi is returning to direct the anime at Trigger . Hiromi Wakabayashi is returning to write the script along with Imaishi. Wakabayashi is also serving as a concept planner. Atsushi Nishigori is continuing on as the original character designer. Shigeto Koyama , Sushio , and Masaru Sakamoto , who all previously worked on the original as animators or writers, are designing the characters. Koyama is also credited with art direction. Yoh Yoshinari is listed as a "special specialist." Geek Fleet is credited for the original draft.

Both Sushio and Mai Yoneyama are returning to work on the new project. Yoneyama worked as a key animator on the previous Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt anime, marking her debut as a key animator. Sushio will work on the new project as an animator. He had worked as an animation director and key animator on the original show. Studio Trigger had previously noted at Anime Expo in July 2023 that Sushio wanted to work as key animator on the new work, but Trigger did not officially confirm his work on the project at that time.

The original 13-episode anime aired in 2010. Funimation released the anime on home video in 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2019.

Imaishi directed the anime at GAINAX . Geek Fleet was in charge of series composition, and the music featured songs from Teddyloid , Booty Bronx , Taku Takahashi , and more. Atsushi Nishigori was in charge of the character design.

