New Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt Anime Project Unveils Visual, Main Staff

Kadokawa confirmed on Friday that the new Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt project is an anime, and it unveiled the teaser visual and logo. The company revealed main staff members.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © TRIGGER, Hiroyuki Imaishi/NPSG Production Committee

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © TRIGGER, Hiroyuki Imaishi/NPSG Production Committee

Hiroyuki Imaishi is returning to direct the anime at Trigger . Hiromi Wakabayashi is returning to write the script along with Imaishi. Wakabayashi is also serving as a concept planner. Atsushi Nishigori is continuing on as the original character designer. Shigeto Koyama , Sushio , and Masaru Sakamoto , who all previously worked on the original as animators or writers, are designing the characters. Yoh Yoshinari is listed as a "special specialist."

Both Sushio and Mai Yoneyama are returning to work on the new project. Yoneyama worked as a key animator on the previous Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt anime, marking her debut as a key animator. Sushio will work on the new project as an animator. He had worked as an animation director and key animator on the original show. Studio Trigger had previously noted at Anime Expo in July 2023 that Sushio wanted to work as key animator on the new work, but Trigger did not officially confirm his work on the project at that time.

Kadokawa plans to reveal more information at its industry panel at Anime Expo this weekend.

The 13-episode anime originally aired in 2010. Funimation released the anime on home video in 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2019.

Imaishi directed the anime at GAINAX . Geek Fleet was in charge of series composition, and the music featured songs from Teddyloid , Booty Bronx , Taku Takahashi , and more. Atsushi Nishigori was in charge of the character design.



Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.

ANN's coverage of Anime Expo 2024 sponsored by Yen Press and Ize Press!