News
Tying the Knot With an Amagami Sister Anime Reveals Return on January 14, New Opening Song
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The anime premiered on October 1 on TV Tokyo and its six affiliate channels, and on BS NTV. The anime will have 24 episodes and will air for two cours (quarter of a year) for a half-year run. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs, and is also streaming an English dub.
The anime stars:
- Sumire Uesaka as Yae Amagami
- Kaede Hondo as Yuna Amagami
- Shion Wakayama as Asahi Amagami
- Ryōta Suzuki as Uryu Kamihate
- Nana Mizuki as Mahiru Anekōji
- Chika Anzai as Shirahi Tsuruyama
- Yui Horie as Yomiko Tsukigami
- Kōji Yusa as Miemon Kitashirakawa
- Ayasa Itō as Mitsuko Umenoki
- Haruka Shiraishi as Makoto Takeda
- Natsuko Abe as Karen Matsugazaki
- Bin Shimada as Chidori Amagami
Yujiro Abe (KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world! 3, Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!) is directing the anime at Drive with assistant director Hiroshi Watanabe (Orphen, Hetalia The Beautiful World). Yasuko Aoki (The Demon Prince of Momochi House, Phantom of the Idol) is in charge of the series scripts, and Haruko Iizuka (Horimiya, Little Busters!, Tamayura) is designing the characters.
Momoiro Clover Z performs the opening theme song "Yawaku Koishite ~Zutto Bokura de Iraremasu yō ni~," and the voice actresses for the three Amagami sisters (Sumire Uesaka, Kaede Hondo, and Shion Wakayama) perform a character song for the ending theme song, titled "Kimi ni Koi wo Musunde" (To Tie You With Love).
Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and it describes the story:
Uryu Kamihate has had a rough start to life, but plans to forget it all by achieving his dream—matriculating into medical school. But when he arrives at his new foster home, a working shrine, his dream of a quiet place to study goes up in smoke. Not only will he be living with the three beautiful, lively Amagami sisters—but he learns that he must marry one of them and take over the temple!
Naito launched the manga Weekly Shōnen Magazine in April 2021, and it is ongoing. Kodansha's K MANGA service is also releasing the manga in English digitally.
Source: Tying the Knot With an Amagami Sister anime's website via Ota-suke