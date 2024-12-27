Daughter of A Thousand Faces Webcomic Returns to Tapas With 2nd Season

Series follows Shen Yuhua, royal outcast turned disciple of ancient demon

Image via tapas.io © Tapas Entertainment

Tapas Entertainment announced on December 20 the return of the Eisner-nominated fantasy webcomic series Daughter of A Thousand Faces by Velinxi. The second season premiered on December 20 at 12:00 p.m. EST with Episode 42, followed by weekly episodes every Friday.

The series follows Shen Yuhua, a royal outcast turned disciple of the ancient demon Chu Tian, as she navigates themes of power, family, and survival. In season two, her journey deepens, exploring darker and more complex challenges. The series will also be available in print, with Penguin Random House 's Inklore imprint releasing multiple volumes starting in 2025. This marks a new chapter for the story, reaching a broader audience.

The first season launched in May 2023 and ended in October 2023. The series was nominated for Best Webcomic for the 2024 Eisner Awards.

Velinxi is also known for the DPS Only! webcomic, which also received an Eisner nomination.

“Velinxi's storytelling and art have created a world that transcends digital screens,” said Michael Paolilli , Senior Director of Tapas Studio. “With its Eisner nomination and upcoming print edition, Daughter of A Thousand Faces stands out as a top fantasy series.”

“I'm excited to share the next chapter of Shen Yuhua's journey and expand on this world's lore,” said creator Velinxi. “I'm deeply grateful to Tapas and our fans for their support and patience.”

Source: Press release