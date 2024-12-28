×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, December 16-22

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Super Mario Party Jamboree again tops list; Animal Crossing: New Horizons crosses 8 million copies sold in Japan

Japan's Game Ranking: December 16-22

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Super Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo October 17 133,542 835,085
2 NSw Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake Square Enix November 14 38,088 894,671
3 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 24,019 6,146,178
4 NSw Minecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 22,131 3,744,671
5 NSw Mario & Luigi: Brothership Nintendo November 7 22,237 148,380
6 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 18,178 5,668,493
7 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Nintendo September 26 18,145 356,613
8 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 15,536 8,008,343
9 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 15,244 5,477,820
10 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 13,309 1,503,403
11 NSw Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Bandai Namco Entertainment September 22, 2022 11,227 391,637
12 NSw Honehone Saurus X Chōgattai! Build & Battle Nippon Columbia December 5 9,626 27,541
13 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru! Konami November 16, 2023 9,566 1,198,504
14 NSw The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch Takara Tomy October 6, 2023 9,199 254,071
15 NSw Pikmin 4 Nintendo July 21, 2023 7,433 1,277,276
16 NSw Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 Konami July 18 7,031 335,872
17 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 6,822 4,398,781
18 NSw Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo October 20, 2023 6,406 1,963,024
19 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 5,703 3,674,509
20 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 5,285 3,054,883

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, December 9-15
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives