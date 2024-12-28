News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, December 16-22
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Super Mario Party Jamboree again tops list; Animal Crossing: New Horizons crosses 8 million copies sold in Japan
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Nintendo
|October 17
|133,542
|835,085
|2
|NSw
|Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
|Square Enix
|November 14
|38,088
|894,671
|3
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|24,019
|6,146,178
|4
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|22,131
|3,744,671
|5
|NSw
|Mario & Luigi: Brothership
|Nintendo
|November 7
|22,237
|148,380
|6
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|18,178
|5,668,493
|7
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
|Nintendo
|September 26
|18,145
|356,613
|8
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|15,536
|8,008,343
|9
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|15,244
|5,477,820
|10
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|13,309
|1,503,403
|11
|NSw
|Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|September 22, 2022
|11,227
|391,637
|12
|NSw
|Honehone Saurus X Chōgattai! Build & Battle
|Nippon Columbia
|December 5
|9,626
|27,541
|13
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru!
|Konami
|November 16, 2023
|9,566
|1,198,504
|14
|NSw
|The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch
|Takara Tomy
|October 6, 2023
|9,199
|254,071
|15
|NSw
|Pikmin 4
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2023
|7,433
|1,277,276
|16
|NSw
|Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025
|Konami
|July 18
|7,031
|335,872
|17
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|6,822
|4,398,781
|18
|NSw
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Nintendo
|October 20, 2023
|6,406
|1,963,024
|19
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|5,703
|3,674,509
|20
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|5,285
|3,054,883
Source: Famitsu