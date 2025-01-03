Silent Witch Anime Reveals Teaser Video, More Cast, 2025 Premiere

The staff for the anime of author Matsuri Isora and artist Nanna Fujimi 's Silent Witch ( Silent Witch: Chinmoku no Majo no Kakushigoto ) light novel series revealed on Saturday a teaser promotional video, visual, more cast, and 2025 premiere.

Image courtesy of Aniplex © 2024 依空まつり・藤実なんな/KADOKAWA/セレンディア学園広報部

New cast members include Hitomi Nabatame as Nero (pictured below on left) and Junichi Suwabe as Louis Miller (pictured right). Saya Aizawa stars as Monica Everett (pictured center).

Image courtesy of Aniplex © 2024 依空まつり・藤実なんな/KADOKAWA/セレンディア学園広報部

Image via Silent Witch anime's X/Twitter account © 2024 依空まつり・藤実なんな/KADOKAWA/セレンディア学園広報部

The original novels debuted on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in February 2020.began publishing the light novels in June 2021, and it released the eighth volume on August 9.

Tobi Tana launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's B's-LOG COMIC in July 2021. The manga's fourth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on May 31.

Yen Press licensed the novels, and releases the series under the title Secrets of the Silent Witch . The publisher describes the story:

Monica Everett, the Silent Witch , is the world's only practitioner of Voiceless Magic, a veritable heroine who single-handedly fended off the Black Dragon of legend. However, the young prodigy is actually…super-duper shy! Yup, turns out she only learned Voiceless Magic to avoid speaking in public. Ignorant of this, the Seven Sages have placed her on a top-secret mission to guard the Second Prince. Can Monica keep it together as she contends with both social interaction and the evils targeting the young royal?

Yen Press also licensed Tana, Isora, and Fujimi's Secrets of the Silent Witch manga.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.