TV Anime of Yūgo Kobayashi's Fermat no Ryōri Manga Confirmed
posted on by Egan Loo
A website opened on Monday to confirm that an television anime adaptation of Yūgo Kobayashi's Fermat no Ryōri (Cuisson dans le Fermat or Fermat's Cuisine) manga has been green-lit. Kobayashi drew an illustration to celebrate the news:
累計発行部数2,300万部突破
累計発行部数2,300万部突破
「#アオアシ」作者 #小林有吾 先生の最新作！
小林有吾先生のコメント付きイラストも到着😊
ぜひこのアカウントをフォローしてくださいね！
👇公式サイトはこちらhttps://t.co/QV64PDoRvt#フェルマーの料理 pic.twitter.com/sKmCz3TaVd
Kobayashi launched the manga in Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Magazine in September 2018. Kodansha published the manga's fourth volume on September 28, and the manga has 23 million copies in circulation.
The manga inspired a live-action series that debuted in October 2023.
Kobayashi launched the Aoashi manga in Shogakukan's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine in January 2015. The manga is based on an original story concept by Naohiko Ueno. The manga will end in the 40th volume. The manga won the Best General Manga at the 65th Shogakukan Manga Awards.
The Aoashi manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.
