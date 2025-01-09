Silent Witch Prequel Novels Get Manga

Prequel novels about Louis debuted in December 2023

Silent Witch -another- Kekkai no Majutsushi no Nariagari

Silent Witch

Azu Azuko launched a manga adaptation of authorand artist's(Rise of the Barrier Mage, also known as), a prequel to their) light novel series, on'son Thursday.

Yen Press licensed the prequel novels, and it describes the story:

After memorizing his magecraft textbook in a single week, Louis is accepted as a scholarship student at Minerva's Mage Training Institution. But surrounded by nobles, the rough and rowdy boy from a poor, remote village is treated as a problem child and feared for the way he trounces his opponents in magic battles. And yet Louis still finds teachers he respects and friends he can rely on as he grows into the man who will become a Sage. Learn all about the notorious deeds of the Barrier Mage's youth in this two-part prequel to Secrets of the Silent Witch .

Isora and Fujimi debuted the prequel in December 2023, and the second and final volume shipped in Japan on April 10.

The original novels debuted on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in February 2020. Kadokawa began publishing the light novels in June 2021, and it released the eighth volume on August 9.

Tobi Tana launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's B's-LOG COMIC in July 2021. The manga's fourth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on May 31.

Yen Press licensed the novels, and releases the series under the title Secrets of the Silent Witch . The publisher describes the story:

Monica Everett, the Silent Witch , is the world's only practitioner of Voiceless Magic, a veritable heroine who single-handedly fended off the Black Dragon of legend. However, the young prodigy is actually…super-duper shy! Yup, turns out she only learned Voiceless Magic to avoid speaking in public. Ignorant of this, the Seven Sages have placed her on a top-secret mission to guard the Second Prince. Can Monica keep it together as she contends with both social interaction and the evils targeting the young royal?

Yen Press also licensed Tana, Isora, and Fujimi's Secrets of the Silent Witch manga.

The manga is inspiring an anime adaptation in 2025.

Source: Comic Walker





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.