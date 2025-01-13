Live-Action Adaptation of The Witch Webtoon Will Premiere on February 15

Jin-young Park from GOT 7 will star as main character

Image via x.com © Channel A

Korean TV station Channel A announced on January 13 that its new live-action series The Witch will premiere on February 15. The first teaser video has also been released, featuring Jin-young Park and Jeong-eui Roh as the leads in a story adapted from the webtoon by renowned artist Kang Full, who authored the original webtoons for Disney+ series like Light Shop and Moving.

The Witch is a mystery romance drama about Dong-jin, a man determined to break the curse of misfortune surrounding a woman called the witch, and Mi-jung, a woman burdened by the tragic events around her who has cut herself off from the world.

The production team explained, "The first teaser shows Dong-jin reuniting with Mi-jung after years of holding her in his heart and embarking on a journey to break her curse. As a data miner who believes only in truths derived from big data, Dong-jin must navigate an inexplicable and illogical situation. We hope viewers will follow how he faces this challenge."

While A+E Korea, the show's production company, announced The Witch will premiere globally through A+E Korea's international and distribution partnership, it is unclear which steaming platforms the show will be on yet.

The original webtoon serialized on Kakao in 2013.

Source: Channel A's X/Twitter account