Teogonia Anime Announces April Premiere

The staff for the television anime of Tsukasa Tanimai 's Teogonia light novel series announced on Wednesday the anime's April premiere on Tokyo MX and other channels. The original light novel series' illustrator and anime's character designer Kōichirō Kawano drew an illustration to commemorate the anime announcement.

Image courtesy of Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures ©谷舞司/主婦と生活社/神統記（テオゴニア）製作委員会

Tanimai also presented a message on the anime news:

The words I carefully typed out on my keyboard have been transformed into illustrations, a comic, and now, an anime that moves and speaks. This feels like an incredible stroke of luck, akin to a tale of fortune beyond imagination. To everyone involved in bringing this project to life, I extend my deepest gratitude. And to the readers who have supported the series, I offer my heartfelt thanks. Please look forward to the Teogonia anime! I am confident it will become a truly outstanding adaptation thanks to the efforts of an exceptional team.

Mutsumi Tamura as Kai

as Kai Kana Hanazawa as Jose

Crunchyroll will stream the anime.

Kunihiro Mori ( Phantom in the Twilight , SD Gundam Sangokuden Brave Battle Warriors ) is directing the anime at Asahi Production . Tomoyasu Okubo (scenario for This Ugly Yet Beautiful World , D.Gray-man ) is in charge of series scripts, Kawano is designing the characters, and Kenji Fujisawa ( Baki Hanma , Hyakko ) is composing the music. WOWMAX is producing the project. STU48 performs the ending theme song "Tsuki to Boku to Atarashii Jibun" (The Moon, Me, and My New Self).

Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures describes the story:

It's a time of warfare where relentless battles continue between human and demi-human tribes like the Ash Monkeys (Macaque) and pig people (Ogres) invading human lands.

Kai, a boy from the village of Rag, spends his days immersed in battle to protect his village. Amidst the harsh battles enforced by those possessing immense power known as "guardian bearers," and as his comrades fall one by one, Kai suddenly recalls memories he shouldn't have experienced - memories of a world with advanced technology and knowledge of people's lives beyond this world. And thus, although Kai was just a villager, he soon finds himself embroiled in great trials...

A magnificent fantasy tale unfolds, chronicling the struggle and growth of a single boy in a harsh world.

Tanimai launched the web novel on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in August 2017, and the latest update was in October 2023. Shufu to Seikatsu Sha is releasing the novel series in book form under its Pash! Books label with illustrations by Kōichirō Kawano , and released the third novel volume in June 2019. Shunsuke Aoyama launched a manga adaptation on the Pash Up! website in 2018. Shufu to Seikatsu Sha released the 12th manga volume on July 5.

J-Novel Club is releasing the light novels in English.

Source: Press release