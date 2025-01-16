Live-Action Adaptation of Webtoon Bunny and Her Oppas Will Premiere on April 14

Image via tapas.io © Tapas

Korean TV station MBC announced on January 8 that the live-action adaptation of the webtoon Bunny and Her Oppas will premiere on April 14.

Based on the Kakao webtoon of the same name, which has accumulated 170 million views, Bunny and Her Oppas stars Jeong-eui Roh as the titular character Bunny. Bunny, whose real name is Hee-jin Ban, is a top student in the sculpture department in a college, known for her excellent grades and personality. However, she is labeled a "dating fool" on campus after a failed first romance. Her romantic journey begins when several charismatic men, referred to as “Oppas,” enter her life.

Actor Chae-min Lee plays Jae-yeol Hwang, a senior in the visual design department and the department representative. The story follows his dynamic relationship with Bunny, as their initial antagonism grows into a deeper connection.

The trailer, which was unveiled on MBC 's YouTube channel, shows the romantic relationship between Bunny and her Oppas in a college campus in spring.

The webtoon Bunny and Her Oppas is available in English on Tapas . NIEUN is the artist and storywriter for the series.

Source: MBC