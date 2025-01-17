Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V Anime Reveals Schedule for Episodes 12-15

Final 4 episodes stream first in February, March

The official website for thefranchise announced on Friday the broadcast schedule for the fifth season's delayed episodes 12 through 15.

The anime's 12th and 13th episodes will stream first, streaming on Abema Premium on February 7. The 14th episode will stream on Abema Premium on February 26, and the 15th and final episode will stream on March 5. On regular ABEMA , the 12th and 13th episodes will stream on February 8, the 14th episode on February 27, and the 15th episode on March 6.

As for the show's airing on Japanese television, the 12th episode will air on BS11 on February 13, the 13th episode on February 20, the 14th episode on February 27, and the 15th episode on March 6. The final four episodes will also air on Tokyo MX and AT-X , with the 12th and 13th episodes airing on February 23, and 14th and 15th episodes airing at a later date.

The 12th episode, which was scheduled to air on December 20, was delayed due to production reasons, and was previously revealed to air and stream in early spring 2025. The anime's ninth episode was also delayed from November 29 to December 5.

Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka V: Hōjō no Megami-hen (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V: Goddess of the Harvest Arc) is the fifth season of the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ( Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka ) anime. It premiered on Tokyo MX , BS11 , and ABEMA on October 4 at 24:30 (effectively, October 5 at 12:30 a.m. JST or October 4 at 11:30 a.m. EDT), and it also debuted on AT-X on October 7. The series is streaming on HIDIVE in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

The returning staff for the fifth season includes director Hideki Tachibana at studio J.C. Staff , series composition writers Fujino Ōmori and Hideki Shirane , character designer Shigeki Kimoto , composer Keiji Inai , production company EGG FIRM , art director Yūki Kobayashi , background artist Jeong Ryeon Kim (joined by Akira Suzuki ), color designer Tomomi Andō , sound director Jin Aketagawa , editor Kentarō Tsubone , and director of photography Shingo Fukuyo .

The vocal group GRe4N BOYZ perform the opening theme song "Shōnen" (Youth), while the unit sajou no hana perform the ending theme song "Hydrate."

