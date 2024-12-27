Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V Anime Resumes With 12th Episode in Early Spring 2025

12th episode begins Faction War climax following production delay

The official website for the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? franchise announced on Saturday that the delayed 12th episode and beyond of the ongoing fifth television series will air and stream in early spring 2025. The website unveiled a visual for the Faction War climax:

The 12th episode , which was scheduled to air on December 20, was delayed due to production reasons.

A special titled " Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V : Goddess of the Harvest Arc Cast Gathering Year-End Party" instead aired on Friday on Tokyo MX and BS11 channels at 24:30 JST (effectively, Saturday at 12:30 a.m.). The AT-X channel will run the special on December 30. The ABEMA streaming service wis playing the first 11 episodes again in three marathons from 6:30 p.m. Friday to 7:00 p.m. Saturday.

The anime's ninth episode was also delayed from November 29 to December 5.

(Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V: Goddess of the Harvest Arc) is the fifth season of the) anime. It premiered on, andon October 4 at 24:30 (effectively, October 5 at 12:30 a.m. JST or October 4 at 11:30 a.m. EDT), and it also debuted onon October 7. The series is streaming onin the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

Ikumi Hasegawa plays Heith Velvet, while Gen Sato plays Van.

The returning staff for the fifth season includes director Hideki Tachibana at studio J.C. Staff , series composition writers Fujino Ōmori and Hideki Shirane , character designer Shigeki Kimoto , composer Keiji Inai , production company EGG FIRM , art director Yūki Kobayashi , background artist Jeong Ryeon Kim (joined by Akira Suzuki ), color designer Tomomi Andō , sound director Jin Aketagawa , editor Kentarō Tsubone , and director of photography Shingo Fukuyo .

The vocal group GRe4N BOYZ perform the opening theme song "Shōnen" (Youth), while the unit sajou no hana perform the ending theme song "Hydrate."

The anime's first season premiered in April 2015 and had 13 episodes, and the second season premiered in July 2019 and had 12 episodes. The anime's third season premiered in October 2020 after a delay from July 2020 due to the effects of COVID-19. Sentai Filmworks licensed the season, and the anime is streaming on HIDIVE . Crunchyroll also streamed the anime but then removed it in March 2022.

Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka IV Shinshō Meikyū-hen (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV New Arc: Labyrinth), the fourth season, premiered in Japan in July 2022 and aired for 11 episodes. The second half of the fourth season, titled Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka IV Shinshō Yakusai-hen (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV Late Arc: Disaster), premiered in January 2023 and also aired for 11 episodes. HIDIVE is streaming the anime under the title Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV .

The anime franchise also includes original video anime ( OVA ) releases, the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Arrow of the Orion film, and the Sword Oratoria: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side spinoff television series.

Yen Press is releasing both Fujino Ōmori and Suzuhito Yasuda 's original novel series and the Sword Oratoria spinoff novels, as well as their respective manga adaptations, in North America.

