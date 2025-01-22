Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Creator's No\Name Manga to End, Team Teases New Series

Rafal Jaki, MACHINE GAMU debuted series on July 31

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners executive producer Rafał Jaki announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Tuesday that the No\Name manga will end in the next update with the 14th chapter. Jaki also revealed he is already working on a new series with the artist MACHINE GAMU.

MANGA Plus publishes the series in English and describes the story:

In a world where peoples' names grant them superhuman powers... Two agents from the Nordic Naming Bureau(NNB), an agency specialized in investigating crimes committed by "Namers", handle the case of a man and his missing wife and son. Things take a turn, however, when the duo come face to face with the man, who wishes to give his son the same name as himself...

Jaki launched the series with art by MACHINE GAMU on July 31. Jaki debuted the one-shot manga for "No\Name" on Shonen Jump+ and MANGA Plus in January 2024.