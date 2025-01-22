Hiroshi Kitadani, Maki Otsuki Perform New Versions of 'We Go!' with hololive VTubers for One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga Anime

New versions of Kitadani's song serve as opening theme songs for February/March

The staff for the abridged 21-episode " One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga " anime, a special edited version of the Fish-Man Island arc, announced on Wednesday new theme song artists, which include collaborations between the series' original performers and hololive VTubers.

For episodes that air in the month of February, Maki Otsuki (performer of the original anime's first ending theme song "Memories") will sing a cover of "We Go!" (the same opening theme song used during the original series' Fish-Man Island arc). Joining her are hololive VTubers Shirakami Fubuki, Houshou Marine, and Tsunomaki Watame. Mine Kushita , who composed the series' latest ending theme song "Dear Sunrise" performed by Otsuki, will arrange this version of the song. The song debuts in the anime on February 2.

In March, Hiroshi Kitadani (the original singer of "We Go!" as well as numerous One Piece theme songs including the first one "We Are!") will perform "We Go!" with VTubers Takanashi Kiara, Hakos Baelz, and Kobo Kanaeru. Teddyloid and tepe are arranging this version. The song will premiere in the anime on March 2.

The first theme song for " One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga " was a cover of Kitadani's "We Go!" performed by the main cast, the Straw Hat Pirates. Music duo Hikakin & Seikin (popular YouTubers who happen to be brothers) perform the current opening theme song, another version of "We Go!," alongside the anime's lead Mayumi Tanaka as Monkey D. Luffy. HIKAKIN ＆ SEIKIN already covered the earlier "We Are!" theme song for the 2020 album ONE PIECE MUUUSIC COVER ALBUM, but their version of "We Go!" also features Luffy's guest vocals. This is the duo's first song used as a television anime's opening theme song.

During the reveal for this arrangement, the staff had announced that the anime's opening theme song would have different versions featuring different artists from January until March.

Image courtesy of Toei Animation © 尾田栄一郎/集英社・フジテレビ・東映アニメーション

The anime's airing was postponed from October 27 to November 3 due to the live broadcast of the Major League Baseball (MLB) World Series in Japan.

The edited arc features reshot scenes with retouched art, detailing, color shading, lighting, and special effects, as well as a Dolby Atmos soundtrack.

The One Piece anime will resume the ongoing Egghead arc in April.

The Egghead arc debuted last January, and it is the latest one in the anime after the "Wano Kuni" arc. The arc takes place on the island of the notorious genius scientist Dr. Vegapunk.

The manga's television anime adaptation premiered in October 1999, and has also been airing since then.

The second live-action season of One Piece is currently in development, as is The One Piece remake anime at Wit Studio for Netflix .