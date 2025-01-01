One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga Reveals Hikakin & Seikin's New Take on Opening Song

The official X/Twitter account for Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga announced the next artists to perform the "We Go!" opening theme song for the abridged 21-episode " One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga " anime on Wednesday. The music duo Hikakin & Seikin (popular YouTubers who happen to be brothers) are performing "We Go! ～ HIKAKIN ＆ SEIKIN with Monkey D. Luffy ver.～" for the anime's January episodes (alongside the anime's lead Monkey D. Luffy). Hikakin and Seikin 's separate individual YouTube channels started streaming on Wednesday two different versions of the "We Go!" song.

Opening theme song version on Hikakin 's YouTube channel

"We Go! ～ HIKAKIN ＆ SEIKIN with Monkey D. Luffy ver.～" Special version on Seikin 's YouTube channel

HIKAKIN ＆ SEIKIN already covered the earlier "We Are!" theme song for the 2020 album ONE PIECE MUUUSIC COVER ALBUM, but their version of "We Go!" also features Luffy's guest vocals. This will be the duo's first song used as a television anime's opening theme song.

Image courtesy of Toei Animation © 尾田栄一郎/集英社・フジテレビ・東映アニメーション

The anime's airing was postponed from October 27 to November 3 due to the live broadcast of the Major League Baseball (MLB) World Series in Japan.

The edited arc features reshot scenes with retouched art, detailing, color shading, lighting, and special effects, as well as a Dolby Atmos soundtrack.

The One Piece anime will resume the ongoing Egghead arc in April.

The Egghead arc debuted last January, and it is the latest one in the anime after the "Wano Kuni" arc. The arc takes place on the island of the notorious genius scientist Dr. Vegapunk.

The manga's television anime adaptation premiered in October 1999, and has also been airing since then.

The second live-action season of One Piece is currently in development, as is The One Piece remake anime at Wit Studio for Netflix .

