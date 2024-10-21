One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga Anime Postponed to November 3 Due to World Series

Edited 21-episode anime to feature reshot scenes of series' Fish-Man Island arc

The official X/Twitter account for'smanga announced on Monday that the first episode of the abridged 21-episode "" anime, a special edited version of the Fish-Man Island arc, has been postponed from October 27 to November 3 due to the live broadcast of the Major League Baseball (MLB) World Series. The second game of the championship series is scheduled for the evening of October 26 (morning of October 27) in Japan.

The edited arc will feature reshot scenes with retouched art, detailing, color shading, lighting, and special effects, as well as a Dolby Atmos soundtrack.

The One Piece anime will resume the ongoing Egghead arc next April.

The Egghead arc debuted in January, and it is the latest one in the anime after the "Wano Kuni" arc. The arc takes place on the island of the notorious genius scientist Dr. Vegapunk.

The manga's television anime adaptation premiered in October 1999, and has also been airing since then.

The second live-action season of One Piece is currently in development, as is The One Piece remake anime at Wit Studio for Netflix .