The One Piece Anime Series Remake Reveals Main Staff

The second day of The One Piece Day '24 livestream revealed on Sunday the staff for The One Piece , a remake of the One Piece anime for Netflix .

Masashi Koizuka ( Attack on Titan , Moonrise ) is directing the anime at Wit Studio , and Hideaki Abe (key animator for Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet film, episode 5 of Suicide Squad ISEKAI ) is the assistant director. Kyoji Asano ( Attack on Titan , chief animation director for Spy×Family ) and Takatoshi Honda (animation director for The First Slam Dunk film) are the character designers and chief animation directors. Yasuhiro Kajino (design and key animator for In/Spectre , conceptual design and key animator for RIN-NE 2nd season) is in charge of image board and creature design, and Eri Taguchi (animation director for Vampire in the Garden , character designer for Play It Cool, Guys ) is in charge of prop design. Taku Kishimoto ( Haikyu!! , Ranking of Kings ) is in charge of series scripts, Ken Imaizumi (animation director for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations ) and Shuhei Fukuda (animation director for My Hero Academia seasons 4 and 6, My Hero Academia: You're Next film) is the action animator, Tomonori Kuroda ( A Certain Magical Index , A Certain Scientific Railgun ) is the art director, and Ryōma Kawamura ( Moonrise ) is the animation producer.

The One Piece anime remake was first announced at the Jump Festa '24 event last December. The announcement stated that the anime series is adapting "starting from" the East Blue Saga (hinting it might cover more than the East Blue Saga, but this is not confirmed). The remake is commemorationg 25 years of the anime.