Momoiro Clover Z Perform Theme Song for Mobile Suit Gundam Arsenal Base Arcade Card Game's New 'Forsquad' Season

The official website for Mobile Suit Gundam Arsenal Base, the real-time strategy arcade card game in the Mobile Suit Gundam series, announced on Sunday that idol group Momoiro Clover Z will perform the theme song "Event Horizon" for the upcoming "FORSQUAD SEASON:01." The season will feature the special colored " Z Gundam Ver. MOMOIRO CLOVER Z " unit. The website streamed a trailer:

#アーセナルベース が新シリーズ ◤機動戦士ガンダム アーセナルベース FORSQUAD(フォースクワッド)◢ として2月下旬に始動決定🎊 #FORSQUAD のPVを公開いたしました✨ https://youtu.be/ibQCEQwXL6s 詳細は随時公式HPにてお知らせいたします！(@gundam_ab)January 27

"FORSQUAD SEASON:01" will launch in the game in late February. The new season will feature mecha and pilots from Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM , Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory , and the new Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX series.

launched in February 2022.

In the game, players act as a commander and leads five mobile suits and five pilots to fight against enemy battleships.

The game's first season included characters and units from the following series: Mobile Suit Gundam , Mobile Suit Gundam Seed , Mobile Suit Gundam UC , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans , and Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE .