News
Momoiro Clover Z Perform Theme Song for Mobile Suit Gundam Arsenal Base Arcade Card Game's New 'Forsquad' Season
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official website for Mobile Suit Gundam Arsenal Base, the real-time strategy arcade card game in the Mobile Suit Gundam series, announced on Sunday that idol group Momoiro Clover Z will perform the theme song "Event Horizon" for the upcoming "FORSQUAD SEASON:01." The season will feature the special colored "Z Gundam Ver. MOMOIRO CLOVER Z" unit. The website streamed a trailer:
#アーセナルベース が新シリーズ
◤機動戦士ガンダム アーセナルベース FORSQUAD(フォースクワッド)◢
として2月下旬に始動決定🎊
#FORSQUAD のPVを公開いたしました✨ https://youtu.be/ibQCEQwXL6s
詳細は随時公式HPにてお知らせいたします！(@gundam_ab)January 27
"FORSQUAD SEASON:01" will launch in the game in late February. The new season will feature mecha and pilots from Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM, Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory, and the new Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX series.Mobile Suit Gundam Arsenal Base launched in February 2022.
In the game, players act as a commander and leads five mobile suits and five pilots to fight against enemy battleships.
The game's first season included characters and units from the following series: Mobile Suit Gundam, Mobile Suit Gundam Seed, Mobile Suit Gundam UC, Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans, and Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE.
Sources: Mobile Suit Gundam Arsenal Base game's website, Gundam.info, Music Natalie