News
Momoiro Clover Z Perform Theme Song for Mobile Suit Gundam Arsenal Base Arcade Card Game's New 'Forsquad' Season

posted on by Alex Mateo
"FORSQUAD SEASON:01" launches with Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX units in late February

The official website for Mobile Suit Gundam Arsenal Base, the real-time strategy arcade card game in the Mobile Suit Gundam series, announced on Sunday that idol group Momoiro Clover Z will perform the theme song "Event Horizon" for the upcoming "FORSQUAD SEASON:01." The season will feature the special colored "Z Gundam Ver. MOMOIRO CLOVER Z" unit. The website streamed a trailer:

"FORSQUAD SEASON:01" will launch in the game in late February. The new season will feature mecha and pilots from Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM, Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory, and the new Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX series.

Mobile Suit Gundam Arsenal Base
Mobile Suit Gundam Arsenal Base launched in February 2022.

In the game, players act as a commander and leads five mobile suits and five pilots to fight against enemy battleships.

The game's first season included characters and units from the following series: Mobile Suit Gundam, Mobile Suit Gundam Seed, Mobile Suit Gundam UC, Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans, and Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE.

