Shinkalion Change the World Anime Ends with Episode 39

Final episode airs on February 2

Image via Shinkalion anime's website ©プロジェクト シンカリオン・JR-HECWK/ERDA・TX

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account of Shinkalion Change the World , the new television anime of Takara Tomy 's Shinkalion toy line, announced on Sunday that the series will end with episode 39 on February 2. The account also revealed a selection of eight popular episodes will air beginning on February 9.

The anime premiered last April 7 on TV Tokyo and its affiliates, and then on BS TV Tokyo later that evening.

Kenichirō Komaya ( Kizuna no Allele ) is directing the anime at sister studios Signal.MD and Production I.G . Eiji Umehara ( Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- ) is overseeing the series scripts with assistant Daisuke Ishibashi ( Tenjho Tenge ). Character designers include Shiori Asaka and Niina Morita . Akira Kirishiki is the mechanical designer, Masafumi Mima is the sound director, and Yūgo Kanno is composing the music. Shogakukan Music & Digital Entertainment returns to handle the CG animation. Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions is once again credited for the production.

GRe4N BOYZ (formerly GReeeeN ) perform the opening theme song "Senkō Hayabusa" themed after the Hayabusa bullet train. meiyo , THE ALFEE , and Sayaka Yamamoto perform the show's ending theme songs. meiyo 's theme song is themed after the Nozomi bullet train and is titled "HOPE!HOPE!HOPE!." THE ALFEE 's theme song is modeled after the Kodama bullet train, and Yamamoto's theme song is modeled after the Kamome bullet train.

The anime's manga adaptation titled Shinkalion Dive the World launched on Shueisha 's Saikyō Jump magazine last April.

A new manga adaptation of the anime by Naoto Tsushima launched in Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace Plus web manga magazine on October 1.

The first Shinkalion anime premiered in January 2018, and ended in June 2019. The franchise also had an anime film titled Gekijō-ban Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion: Mirai Kara Shinsoku no ALFA-X (Shinkansen-Transforming Robot Shinkalion the Movie: The Mythically Fast ALFA-X That Came From Future), which opened in Japan in December 2019.

The Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion Z anime premiered in April 2021, and ended in March 2022.