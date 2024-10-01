Shinkalion Change the World Gets New Manga Adaptation

Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace Plus platform launched a new manga series adaptation of Shinkalion Change the World — the new television anime of Takara Tomy 's Shinkalion toy line — on October 1. Naoto Tsushima draws the series while Project Shinkalion is credited with the original story and series supervision. The first chapter is available to read now.

Image via Shōnen Ace Plus

The series also received a manga adaptation titled Shinkalion Dive the World with art by Kō Furuya and a story by Mashino Sawazaki in Shueisha 's Saikyō Jump magazine on April 4. The series features an original story based on the anime.

The anime premiered on April 7 at 8:30 a.m. (April 6 at 7:30 p.m. EDT) on TV Tokyo and its affiliates, and then on BS TV Tokyo later that evening.

The first Shinkalion anime premiered in January 2018, and ended in June 2019. The franchise also had an anime film titled Gekijō-ban Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion: Mirai Kara Shinsoku no ALFA-X (Shinkansen-Transforming Robot Shinkalion the Movie: The Mythically Fast ALFA-X That Came From Future), which opened in Japan in December 2019.

The Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion Z anime premiered in April 2021, and ended in March 2022.



Source: Shōnen Ace Plus





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.