The Catcher in the Ballpark! Anime Casts Kentarō Tone, Kō Bonkobara
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official X/Twitter account for the television anime adaptation of Tatsurō Suga's The Catcher in the Ballpark! (Ballpark de Tsukamaete!) manga revealed on Thursday that the series has cast Kentarō Tone as Dennis (pictured below on left), a former Major League baseball player from Chicago who now plays third base for the Motor Suns, and Kō Bonkobara as Brian (pictured below on right), who used to play in the Minor Leagues before taking on baseball in Japan.The anime will debut in 2025.
The anime stars:
- Fairouz Ai as Ruriko
- Satoshi Inomata as Murata
- Ikumi Hasegawa as Aona
- Satoshi Tanaka as Omatsu
- Yōji Ueda as Nakaizumi
- Ayumi Mano as Natsuno
- Momoko Seto as Kokoro
- Jin Urayama as Ryuichi Igarashi
- Chiharu Sawashiro as Takimoto
- Hiroki Tōchi as Kojiro
- Rika Tachibana as Yuki Takino
Jun'ichi Kitamura (Fluffy Paradise) is directing the anime at EMT Squared. Shigeru Murakoshi (The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse) is handling the series composition. Fumio Iida (Record of Ragnarok animation director) is designing the characters. MONACA (NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a) is composing the music.
The story follows Murata, an office worker, who meets Ruriko, a vendor selling beer who looks like a gyaru. He becomes her first regular customer. Ruriko acts cold towards Murata, but she has an innocent personality that comes out when he is out of sight.
Suga debuted the manga in Kodansha's Morning magazine in September 2020. Kodansha published the manga's 15th compiled book volume on November 21.
Source: The Catcher in the Ballpark! anime's X/Twitter account