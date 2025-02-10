AXS TV Cable Network Launches Anime.com Hour Programming Block with Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works, My Hero Academia Anime

©TYPE-MOON / Fate-UBW Project

Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works

Cable television channelis listing that it is airing an Anime.com Hour programming block beginning on February 13 at 10:00 p.m. EST of theanime. The block runs until 11:00 p.m. EST. There will also be a repeat airing at February 15 at 12:00 a.m. EST. The network is also listing the first episode of theanime for February 20 with a rerun airing on February 22.continues with its next episode on February 27.

Los Angeles-based Web3 anime-styled brand Azuki announced last November its partnership with Aniplex of America to bring some of the Fate franchise to its acquired domain Anime.com. The company added that through the partnership, Anime.com would feature Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works and "a digital collecting experience for Fate/strange Fake ." Azuki had announced at Anime Expo in July that it had acquired the Anime.com domain. The company stated that Anime.com was a "a new digital platform for anime fans to engage and connect with other fans and their favorite IPs."

Chiru Labs ' Azuki is a brand that aims to "tell stories at the intersection of art, technology, and culture."

Azuki and Japanese advertising firm Dentsu are launching a new three-part anime anthology series titled Enter The Garden , which debuted last April with its first part "The Waiting Man."

The Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works anime film premiered in January 2010, and the television anime premiered in October 2014.

The anime follows the original game's " Unlimited Blade Works " route. Crunchyroll and Hulu streamed the first season in English-speaking territories as it aired in Japan. Aniplex of America streamed the second season on the Aniplex Channel , Crunchyroll , Hulu , and Daisuki services as it aired in Japan. Aniplex of America released a complete Blu-ray Disc box set for the anime in July 2020. Aniplex of America previously released the two television anime seasons and OVA on Blu-ray Disc in 2015-2016.

The final season of the My Hero Academia anime will air on television in fall 2025. The anime's first 13-episode season premiered in April 2016. The series debuted on Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block in May 2018.

Source: AXS TV (link 2, link 3)