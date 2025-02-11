Gantz G Manga Reissued in Omnibus Edition in September

Dark Horse announced on Tuesday it will release an omnibus edition of GANTZ:G Keita Iizuka and Tomohito Ohsaki's spinoff series of Hiroya Oku 's Gantz manga, on September 30.

Image Courtesy of Dark Horse © Keita Iizuka, Tomohito Ohsaki, Hiroya Oku, Dark Horse

The company describes the story:

Death does not have to be the end, at least not the first time! When a school bus plunges off a bridge, another deadly game is set in motion. A group of students awaken in an empty room with a mysterious black sphere. Their deaths have made them the latest recruits in a hunting game. This new team is given weapons, uniforms, a mission, and an ultimatum: earn enough points in battle with waves of aliens to be resurrected or die permanently.

Dark Horse previously published the spinoff in English in paperback volumes in 2018-2019.

Oku, Iizuka, and Ohsaki launched the GANTZ:G (previously titled G-GANTZ ) manga in Shueisha 's Miracle Jump in 2015. The series ended with the third compiled book volume in March 2017.

Oku's Gantz manga ran from 2000 to 2013. The manga inspired a television anime, a CG anime film, two Japanese live-action films, and two spinoff manga. Dark Horse Comics released the manga in North America, and also reissued it in an omnibus edition starting in 2018. Oku launched the GANTZ:E historical spinoff manga with artist Jin Kagetsu in January 2020.

A Hollywood live-action adaptation of the original Gantz manga was announced in November 2021. Julius Avery (live-action 2018 Overlord film, Son of a Gun ) would serve as director for Sony Pictures ' upcoming film.

Shueisha 's "Jump TOON" vertical-scrolling manga service launched a new vertical-scrolling full-color edition of the manga titled GANTZ : T on July 7.

Source: press release