News
Gantz G Manga Reissued in Omnibus Edition in September
posted on by Anita Tai
Dark Horse announced on Tuesday it will release an omnibus edition of GANTZ:G Keita Iizuka and Tomohito Ohsaki's spinoff series of Hiroya Oku's Gantz manga, on September 30.
The company describes the story:
Death does not have to be the end, at least not the first time! When a school bus plunges off a bridge, another deadly game is set in motion. A group of students awaken in an empty room with a mysterious black sphere. Their deaths have made them the latest recruits in a hunting game. This new team is given weapons, uniforms, a mission, and an ultimatum: earn enough points in battle with waves of aliens to be resurrected or die permanently.
Dark Horse previously published the spinoff in English in paperback volumes in 2018-2019.
Oku, Iizuka, and Ohsaki launched the GANTZ:G (previously titled G-GANTZ) manga in Shueisha's Miracle Jump in 2015. The series ended with the third compiled book volume in March 2017.
Oku's Gantz manga ran from 2000 to 2013. The manga inspired a television anime, a CG anime film, two Japanese live-action films, and two spinoff manga. Dark Horse Comics released the manga in North America, and also reissued it in an omnibus edition starting in 2018. Oku launched the GANTZ:E historical spinoff manga with artist Jin Kagetsu in January 2020.
A Hollywood live-action adaptation of the original Gantz manga was announced in November 2021. Julius Avery (live-action 2018 Overlord film, Son of a Gun) would serve as director for Sony Pictures' upcoming film.
Shueisha's "Jump TOON" vertical-scrolling manga service launched a new vertical-scrolling full-color edition of the manga titled GANTZ: T on July 7.
Source: press release